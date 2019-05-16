Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Harold Dean Stewart


Harold Dean Stewart

Harold Dean Stewart, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 90 on May 11, 2019.

A funeral service and Celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH at 10:00 a.m., immediately followed by a lunch served at First Baptist Church of Tallmadge. A private family interment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019
