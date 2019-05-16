|
|
Harold Dean Stewart
Harold Dean Stewart, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 90 on May 11, 2019.
A funeral service and Celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH at 10:00 a.m., immediately followed by a lunch served at First Baptist Church of Tallmadge. A private family interment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019