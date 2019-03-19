|
|
|
Harold Downs
Harold Downs, 69, was called home Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by his brothers, cousins and friends.
He was born September 22, 1949 in Akron, OH to the union of Audrey Downs and Bryant Downs.
Harold graduated from Garfield High School and was retired from Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority after many years of faithful service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Audrey Downs; brother, Bryant Downs, Jr., of Akron, Ohio.
Homegoing celebration will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 12 p.m. at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More