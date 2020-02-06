Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Life long Akron resident and East High School Alumni Harold E. Crawford 89, surrounded by his family passed away on January 30, 2020. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Muriel Crawford. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jean (Wasson); children, Bret Crawford, Kim (Luke) Eliadis; grandchildren, Brooke, Kelly, Seth, Shane, Casey and granddog, Zoey; sister, Marilyn Caprez. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Akron Fire department after 33 years without missing a day of work. He was a past President of the Akron Fire and Police retires. The Akron Fire Retires, was his second family. He enjoyed cooking, bowling, golf, fishing, gambling, and taking many wonderful vacations with his family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. The Last Alarm Ceremony at 2:30 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m., at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
