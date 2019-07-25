Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Harold E.

Holcomb, Sr.

Harold E. Holcomb, Sr., 88, passed away July 21, 2019. He was born in Winona, W. Va. to the late Bert and Lockie (Brown) Holcomb and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Harold was a truck driver for Cook Motor Lines for over 30 years and retired from TNT Holland. He was also a member of Hillwood Chapel and the Teamsters Local 24.

Preceded in death by his brothers, Dallas and B., and sister, Shirley, he is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Debra (Larry) Hall, Harold Jr., Donna (Terry) Gill, Carol Beard, Thomas (Diane) Beard and Daniel (Kelly) Beard; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Bill (Bev) Holcomb.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12 noon at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Pastor Curt Jones officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019
