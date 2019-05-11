Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
Harold E. Sandusky Obituary
Harold E. Sandusky

Harold E. Sandusky, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019.

Friends and family will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 12 noon at the funeral home with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Memorials may be made to the Michelle Morris Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Stacy Tucci and Amy Devaul, P.O. Box 226, East Sparta, OH 44626.

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 11, 2019
