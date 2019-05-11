|
|
Harold E. Sandusky
Harold E. Sandusky, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019.
Friends and family will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 12 noon at the funeral home with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Memorials may be made to the Michelle Morris Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Stacy Tucci and Amy Devaul, P.O. Box 226, East Sparta, OH 44626.
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 11, 2019