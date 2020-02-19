|
Harold E. Thompson, Sr. Harold E. Thompson, Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord on Fri., February 14, 2020 due to complications from cancer. He was preceded in death by daughter, Ramona (Thompson) Martin. Survived by wife of 72 years, Florence; daughter, Louetta; sons, Harold Jr. and Kevin; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was the last surviving member of his siblings, Bernice, Leonard (Lem), and Shirley. Harold was born in Knox Dale, PA, the son of Wallace and Ethel (Minich) Thompson. Harold bought a dump truck when he was 16 years old and began hauling coal for his father, and later another mine owner. He hauled coal for 13 years to the railroad car tipple until the coal business began to decline. His brother-in-law was driving semi trucks for Airco in Butler, PA, and suggested Harold apply for a job. In 1960, Harold was hired to drive tanker semis for the first time hauling oxygen, nitrogen, and argon. Soon after he was hired, the family moved to Butler, PA. In 1964, Harold applied for semi driving at Airco in Warren, OH and was hired. Shortly after, the family moved to Champion, OH near Warren. In 1968, Harold applied and was hired for semi truck driving hauling freight for Roadway Express in Akron, OH. Shortly after, the family moved to Uniontown. He was awarded Driver Of The Month for October 1989 and 1989 Driver Of The Year, 20 Years Safe Driving, and a trophy for driving one million miles with no accidents. He retired from Roadway after 26 years of service. Harold was a member of the Uniontown United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the William McKinley Masonic Lodge and a 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATVs, and working in his yard. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. Friends will be received at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a Masonic service. Interment will take place Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Knox Dale, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Church of Uniontown, Roofing Fund. To share memories/condolences, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020