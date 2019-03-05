Dr. Harold E. Wilson



Dr. Harold E. Wilson, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2019. Dr. Wilson was born on May 22, 1927 in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of the late Edwin and Helen Wilson. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and continued his military service in the Naval Reserve until his retirement as Captain in 1987. Dr. Wilson received his BS, MEd and his PHD in Educational Administration from The Ohio State University. He began his career as a teacher and coach in Chillicothe, Ohio and finished his public school service as the Superintendent of the Cuyahoga Falls Schools from 1964-1987. He served as Professor and Department Chair of Leadership and Higher Education at Appalachian State University. He was a Professor and Interim Director, Doctoral Program at Ashland University until his retirement in 2018. Dr. Wilson was a contributing author to many books and professional journals and was a recipient of numerous awards for Distinguished Service. He participated in three significant research projects. His most significant professional accomplishment was leading the efforts to enact national legislation to require that public school districts provide appropriate education to students with special needs (P.L. 94-142, 1974). Dr. Wilson was actively engaged in educating students and served on numerous local, state and national organizations.



Dr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Wilson; former wife, Delores Wilson; son, David Wilson, and daughter, Diane (Earl) Arnold.



He will be dearly missed by his family including sons, Daniel (Sandy) Wilson of Pepper Pike, Ohio and Andrew (Jeanne) Wilson; daughter, Erica Wilson; grandchildren, Earl Arnold, Bradley Arnold, Daniel (Holli) Wilson II of Pepper Pike, Ohio, Matthew (Emily) Wilson of Owings Mills, Md., Jack Wilson, Samuel Wilson, Isabella Wilson, Brett (Megan) Wilson, Patrick (Brooke) Wilson of Michigan, Christopher (Shellie) Wilson of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Lucas Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Robert "Bo" Wilson and Lincoln Wilson.



Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2220 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 with Military Honors to be rendered. He will be laid to rest with his parents in East Liverpool, Ohio and per his request, burial at sea will take place in honor of his decorated military service.



In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Harold E. Wilson Scholarship Fund in care of the Cuyahoga Falls School Foundation, 431 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Dr. Wilson was very proud of having created the first K-12 Ohio Educational Foundation during his tenure as Superintendent.



To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary