Harold H. Bertram, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after a short illness. Harold was born February 23,1929, in Pontiac MI to Edward and Nina (Scott) Bertram. He and his wife Frances (Perry) moved to Akron where they raised their family. He was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. as a Machinist for over 38 years. Retired in 1991 and moved to Myrtle Beach. He returned to Akron area in 2015. He was a member of Nativity Catholic Church. He leaves behind his loving wife Frances Bertram of 69 years, children Judith (Gary) Owens, Edward (Kathleen) Bertram, and Mark (Tamra) Bertram, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 surviving siblings, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help Harold's granddaughter battle cancer. at Anthonyfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019