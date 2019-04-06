Harold J. "Joe" Melvin



Harold J. "Joe" Melvin, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019.



Born in Akron, Ohio on June 16, 1946, Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for Medina County. He was a member of Calvary Temple in Akron. Joe was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sara Melvin; brothers, Donald and James Melvin; mother-in-law, Gladys Warner; brothers-in-law, Ron Rix and James Warner; and sisters-in-law, Betty Warner, Linda Rix and Louise Morris. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lou Ella Melvin; his son, Chad Melvin (Renee); brothers-in-law, Ron Morris, Dave Warner (Mary) and Duane Warner (Martha); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends and family will be received Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Memorial service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Calvary Temple, 3045 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor John Walker officiating.



Do Not Stand at my Grave and Weep



By: Mary Elizabeth Frye



Do not stand at my grave and weep



I am not there. I do not sleep.



I am a thousand winds that blow.



I am the diamond glints on snow.



I am the sunlight on ripened grain.



I am the gentle autumn rain.



When you awaken in the morning's hush



I am the swift uplifting rush



Of quiet birds in circled flight.



I am the soft stars that shine at night.



Do not stand at my grave and cry;



I am not there. I did not die.



(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary