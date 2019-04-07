Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Temple
3045 Albrecht Avenue
Akron, OH
View Map
Harold J. "Joe" Melvin


1946 - 2019
Harold J. "Joe" Melvin Obituary
Harold J. "Joe" Melvin

Harold J. "Joe" Melvin, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019.

Friends and family will be received TODAY (Sunday), from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Memorial service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Calvary Temple, 3045 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor John Walker officiating.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
