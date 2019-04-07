|
Harold J. "Joe" Melvin
Harold J. "Joe" Melvin, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019.
Friends and family will be received TODAY (Sunday), from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Memorial service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Calvary Temple, 3045 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor John Walker officiating.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019