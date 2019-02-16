Harold J. Walsh



BARBERTON -- Harold James Walsh "PaPa", age 85, of the Barberton/Norton area, passed away on February 14, 2019. Harold was born to the late Paul and Frances (VanDyke) Walsh on December 11, 1933. He was a 1951 graduate of Norton High School and went on to work at B.F. Goodrich for 39 years.



He married his love, Mary K. (Katie) Powell on July 4, 1953. Harold greatly valued spending time with his family on fishing and camping trips, picnics, parties and many vacations. Some of his favorite memories were of Golden Lake and Rice Lake in Ontario, Canada and traveling out West while raising his daughters. He loved going to breakfast with his brother, Paul, tinkering in the garage, collecting trains and cars, listening to the church Christmas carolers, spending time with the family dogs and getting a good deal at yard sales (Oh, those lawn mowers!). He had the ability to talk and joke with everyone he met. Harold loved sports and was an avid fan of Notre Dame, Ohio State, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indians and Browns.



Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Paul; and his daughter, Kathy. He leaves behind his wife, Katie; daughters, Debra (George) Irwin, Cheryl (Joe) Kendron; grandchildren, Denise (Mike) Young, Matthew (John) Irwin, Nicole (Chris) Miday, Stefanie (Michael) Hoover, Stacey (Bryan) Hoffman; eight great grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.



The family would like to thank Doug Gunn for all the loving care and friendship that he provided for Dad the past few years.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, 44230 with Pastor Richard Lapehn, officiating. Burial to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Barberton Deacons Fund, 636 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 or Barberton Area Community Ministries, 939 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com



(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2019