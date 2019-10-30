|
Harold Joseph Steinmetz was a fun-loving soul with an ornery sense of humor. He loved to hunt, fish, golf and most of all, spend time with his family. Joe passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at the age of 78. He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Maione; sons, Joseph Steinmetz (Brijette) and Stephen Steinmetz; grandchildren: Angelo, Alexandria and Vito Maione and Nicholas and Rachel Steinmetz; and former wife, Stevi. The son of Harold and Alice Steinmetz, Joe was born Sept. 24, 1941 in Akron. He has a close relationship with his brothers and sisters: Anne Berrodin, Mary Alyce Dentici, Ed Steinmetz, Joni Smith, Jane McElwaine, Mary Kay Steinmetz, Lynne Delapa. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve and; brother-in-law, Louie Berrodin, Friends and family may call from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019