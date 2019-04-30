Harold L.



Murray



TOGETHER AGAIN



Harold, 93, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 to be with his wife, Stephanie; his son, Richard; mother, Rena and father, Fred Murray.



He was born on March 6, 1926 in Marion, N. Carolina. Harold graduated from Marion High School in April, 1943 and enlisted in the Navy in June at the age of 17. He served his country proudly in the Pacific area and was discharged in April 1946.



Harold moved to Akron where he met his wife, Stephanie. They were married for 63 years and were blessed with three sons, Fred, Rich and Rob. His priorities were his faith and his family. Harold spent 44 years in the supermarket food business and the last 16 were with Buehler's Food Markets. These were the highlight of his employment years. He described it as a very good company with outstanding employees, and many customers that he enjoyed serving. He enjoyed all Cleveland sports teams and attended many Browns and Indians games. He was a season ticket holder for the Browns over 40 years, spending special time with his sons.



He loved to play golf, and took many golf trips with friends. The most memorable golf week was spent at Calloway Gardens in Georgia, where he spent a week with all three sons. He played with them individually many times. He also made many friends playing the game: Terry, Bill, Jerry, Gene in the Monday, Wednesday and Friday group at Spring Hills, and Jim in the Summit Seniors.



Harold and Stephanie attended St. George Catholic Church in Clinton for many years and later St. Andrew the Apostle.



He will be greatly missed by sons, Fred (Denise), Rob (Holly), and daughter-in-law, Chris (Bruce) Isler; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Thurlene (Bud), Betty (Bill), and brother, Norris (Martha).



A special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice and the Village of St. Edward in Wadsworth for their loving care in his final days.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Road, Norton with Fr. James Maloney, celebrant. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. Harold's family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2nd from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the following: Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308 or Feed the Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019