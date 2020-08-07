1/1
Harold Lee Clegg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Lee Clegg Harold Lee Clegg, 77, of Newcomerstown, OH, passed away on August 5th, 2020 at his home after a long illness. He was born in Kent, OH on October 3, 1942, son of the late James and Neva Clegg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Clegg; his daughter, Karen Clegg; grandson, Logan Lee Clegg; granddaughter, Hannah Lee Burkhart. He is survived by his son, David (Nancy) Clegg and daughter Brenda Clegg. He is also survived by five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and another on the way. Lee also leaves behind his best friend and companion, his dog Mattie. Lee served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He later worked and retired from Goodyear Tire Company. In Lee's spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, camping, and going on motorcycle trips. An outdoor Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th at his home, 19786 CR 106, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Harold Lee Clegg to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved