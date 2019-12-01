|
Rev. Mr. Harold R. Krause CANAL FULTON -- Rev. Mr. Harold R. Krause, 87, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born in Kenmore to Jennie (Gerbic) and Harold Krause who preceded him in death. Harold was a Korean War veteran, Airman First Class, in the Air Force. He retired after 35 years of service as a nuclear engineer from Babcock & Wilcox. He was ordained as a Deacon in the Catholic Church in August of 1983. He was an accomplished wood worker and artist. Harold is survived by his wife, Monica, of 67 years; children, Diane (Doug) Wofsey, Harold (Melanie) Kasten-Krause, Annette (Mark) Werner, and Patrice (Frank) Lombardi; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles (Marie) Krause. Also preceding him in death were his sisters Margaret Welch, Catherine Mekina, and Pat White. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Private Interment after cremation at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling Hours Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. Vespers at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions are to be made to the St. Augustine Endowment Trust Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019