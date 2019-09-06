|
Harold "Hal" Richard Naragon Harold "Hal" Richard Naragon, age 90, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away on August 31, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Hal's family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7th at Barberton High School, 555 Barber Road, Barberton 44203 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with his funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., both at the school. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW #3383, along with the Ohio Patriot Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hal Naragon Scholarship Fund, payable to the Barberton Community Foundation at 460 W. Paige Avenue, Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019