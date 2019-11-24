|
Harold "Wayne" Romans, 88, of New Franklin, OH, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Wayne was born December 30, 1930 in Dexter City, OH to Harry and Minnie (Schneeberger) Romans. Wayne grew up in Kenmore and attended Heminger Grade School before graduating from Kenmore High School in 1949. Prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, Wayne attended the Applied Art Academy, where he gained valuable skills in his chosen profession. Wayne was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and enjoyed attending the Akron Baptist Temple, quietly donating funds to allow underprivileged youth to attend church camp. In later years, he and his wife attended Grace Baptist Church. Wayne served four years in the U.S. Air Force, including service in Korea. While stationed at Donaldson AFB in Greenville, SC, he met his beautiful bride, Nancy Mae Kohler, also a proud member of the U.S. Air Force. Wayne and Nancy were married 63 years and had three children: Tom (Gloria) of Houston, TX; Rhonda Abrams (Douglas) of New Franklin, OH; and David (Dorinda) of North Canton, OH. Wayne is survived by his children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by Nancy in February 2019 and by his only brother, Earl, in June 2015. Wayne worked as a commercial artist for his entire career, establishing Wayne Romans Advertising, Inc., in 1968. He enjoyed photography, framing, and "slamming down a Galley Boy hamburger," but his passion was watercolor painting. Wayne devoted over 35 years of his retirement to painting and teaching others the craft. His family and friends remember him as a man with great integrity and generosity, blessed with a quick wit and sense of humor to resolve any challenge. Wayne was a man of character and selflessness who devoted his life to providing for his family, whom he dearly loved and cherished. At Wayne's request, a private funeral was held at Prentice Funeral Home, followed by an interment ceremony at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on November 19, 2019. Words cannot adequately convey how deeply he will be missed by all of us. We love you, Dad!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019