Harold Francis Whitehurst, 96, died April 1 at Ohio Living Rockynol in Akron after a long, successful life. He was born in 1924 and lived in West Akron his entire life. After graduating from Buchtel High School in 1942, he joined the U.S. Army and served as a communications specialist in France and Germany during the war. He worked for 35 years in various jobs at the Seiberling Tire and Rubber Company, retiring in 1985. He also worked for over 70 years as a custodian at Christ United Methodist Church where he was a loyal and respected member. Whitey was a hard-working, soft-spoken, and principled man with a wry sense of humor. He was member of the "greatest generation," a man who believed strongly in duty and service to others. He was devoted to his large family, working two jobs for most of his life and supporting them unconditionally. He provided a model of integrity and selflessness to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; brother, Alfred; sons, Hal and Chip, and daughter-in-law Caroll Brode, Whitey is survived by daughter, Sue; sons, James, David (Michele), John (Stacy), and Mark (Julie); daughter-in-law, Sheryl; grandchildren, Dan (Jen), Matt, Katie, Emily, Conor, Allison, Jacob, and Sam Whitehurst; and great granddaughter, Alice. He is also survived by special friends, Debbie and Chuck Laconti and Mike and Mary Alice Aldrich; along with many relatives and friends. The family is grateful for the care and support provided by the staff at Rockynol. A celebration of Whitey's life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to the Ohio Living Foundation and Townhall II. Please go to Whitey' s Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020