Harriet Eugene McGuffin, passed into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was retired from Ohio Edison Electric and was a 1963 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Pt. Pleasant, WV. Harriet was a Catholic by faith. She was born on May 15, 1945, in Point Pleasant, a daughter to the late Harold and Mildred (Rodgers) McGuffin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her nephew, Richard (Dean) Friley; sister, Judith Kay; sister-in-law, Pamela McGuffin; nephew, Thomas A. McGuffin and great-nephew, Samuel Steadman. Harriet is survived by sister, Jan (Allen) Sayre, of Pt Pleasant; brother, Dr. Thomas V. McGuffin, II, Rochester, MN; nieces, Teresa (Steve) Jarvis and Lori (Bill) Steadman, Hannah Bauer, Erica Gipson, Michaela Suver and Anna Steadman. She is also survived by special friends, Eric and Sandra White family. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave, Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Harriet's life will be remembered at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at a graveside service at Suncrest Cemetery, Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. Harriets's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, West Virginia. 304-675-2630