|
|
Harriet Friedman Harriet Friedman, 92, of Copley and formerly Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, surrounded by family at Western Reserve Hospice of Medina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Harry and Anna Rosen, brother, Bernie (Ruth) Rosen, and sisters, Francis Bernstein and Lucille (Milt) Gardner. She is survived by daughter, Dana (Julian) Garcia of Copley, Ohio; son, Brent Friedman of Miami, Florida; grandchildren, Joanie, Julie and Joe Garcia, and Jessica and Matthew Friedman; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was the proud co-owner for many years of the Paperback Exchange bookstore in Norton, Ohio, with her sister-in-law, Ruth Rosen, and was a 54-year breast cancer survivor. After Joe retired as principal of Firestone High School, they realized their dream of moving to Florida. Joe passed six weeks after moving but Harriet stayed for the next 27 years, loving her Florida life. She loved her travels to many exciting places, her favorite was a family trip to Israel. She moved back to Ohio in 2013 where she lived with Dana, Julian and family. She was laid to rest along-side Joe, in a graveside service at Eternal Light Memorial Garden, Boynton Beach, Florida.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019