) beloved wife of the late David Hoffman and Harold Garson. Loving mother of Gail (Dr. Marc) Price and the late Steven (Nancy) Hoffman. Devoted grandmother of Zachary, Robert (Takako) and David (Marnie) Price. Great grandmother of Sydney, Lincoln and Makenzie. Dear sister of the late Grace Platz. Private family graveside services were be held Friday, November 27 at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Stone Gardens Assisted Living, 27090 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122 c/o The Menorah Park Foundation or Stewart's Caring Place, Akron, OH.







