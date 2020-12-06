1/1
Harriet Hoffman Garson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) beloved wife of the late David Hoffman and Harold Garson. Loving mother of Gail (Dr. Marc) Price and the late Steven (Nancy) Hoffman. Devoted grandmother of Zachary, Robert (Takako) and David (Marnie) Price. Great grandmother of Sydney, Lincoln and Makenzie. Dear sister of the late Grace Platz. Private family graveside services were be held Friday, November 27 at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Stone Gardens Assisted Living, 27090 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122 c/o The Menorah Park Foundation or Stewart's Caring Place, Akron, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
1985 South Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
2169327900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved