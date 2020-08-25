On August 21, 2020 Harriet Irene Cutler, 85, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born on June 16, 1935 to Earle and Alice (Weaver) Yount in Akron where she lived most of her life and was proud to be an active part of this community. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harloe P. Cutler Ph.D., who she first met at Kent State University and later at Cuyahoga Falls High School where they were both teachers. She has been described as a unique person who expressed her many talents fully. She graduated from North High School in 1953, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Akron in 1956, and a Master of Arts degree from Kent State University in 1964. She worked as a teacher at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Akron Public Schools, and the Akron School of Practical Nursing, followed by many years as a substitute teacher. After retirement, the highlight of her week was spending time helping children at Findley School learn to read and rewarding them with one of her unique hand-knit hats. She was also passionate about making sure her children's and grandchildren's educational endeavors were well supported. Harriet was an adventurous cook, voracious reader, and a very competitive Scrabble player, and she understood the benefits of retail therapy by shoe shopping. She enjoyed many artistic endeavors, her favorite of which being her participation in the Westminster Presbyterian Church Choir and Bell Choir. This is just the tip of the iceberg! She was a patron of the arts, especially the Akron Symphony Orchestra, Weathervane and Coach House Theaters, and the Cleveland Playhouse. Every newlywed couple in her life has a needlepointed item she spent hours creating. She loved to garden and was proud of the unique perennials she tended each year. Her time was never wasted, spending hours each week dedicated to organizations like the League of Women Voters, Daughters of the American Revolution, Fortnightly historical research group, TWIGS, and various book clubs. She enjoyed her experience with scouting programs as a child and adult leader. She and Harloe were awarded a state-wide volunteer of the year award. They enjoyed hiking, completing seventy-five percent of the Buckeye Trail, and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally. Most of all, Harriet loved being surrounded by family and hosting large gatherings in her home. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents and eldest son, David Stivers of Florida. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Ramsey Stivers of St. Paul, Minnesota, Todd (Beth) Cutler of Sandusky, Ohio and Jenny (George) Sterns of Hampton Roads, Virginia. Additional survivors include daughter-in-law, Patricia (David Stivers) Donahue; sister, Margaret (Gary) Olmon and four grandchildren, Timothy Cutler, Emily Cutler, Alastair Sterns, and Sabrina Sterns; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27 at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, Cuyahoga Falls, OH with Rev. Jonathan Hauerwas officiating. Masks and social distancing required. Those who wish to contribute in Harriet's memory may do so to the Akron Civic Theater or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Akron. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
