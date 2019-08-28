Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Harriet Marie Barnhart


1933 - 2019
Harriet Marie Barnhart Obituary
Harriet Marie Barnhart (Richter) Harriet Marie Barnhart, age 86 of Barberton, Ohio, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Copley. She was born on June 22, 1933 in Akron, the daughter of the late Harry and Clara (nee Steffey) Richter. Harriet was a graduate of Garfield High School in Akron. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, however her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Yvonne Boggs and Ramona Barnhart; her grandchildren, Willie Boggs, Clara Boggs, Sam Boggs, Kourtney Barnhart and Kathleen Boggs; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Samantha, Andrea, Brianna, Paige, Skylar, Madison, Taylor, Jackson, Carl, Liam, Montrel and Joy; and her great-great-grandsons, Brayden and Ky'ren. Harriet has one sister surviving, Catherine Jacob, as well as, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that mourn her loss. Other than her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Barnhart; and her siblings, Harry Richter, Mary Frye and Inez Long. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334, where Pastor Diane Richmond will celebrate Harriet's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
