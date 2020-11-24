1/1
Harrietbelle Zenner
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Harrietbelle Zenner, our loving and devoted mother and grandmother on November 13, 2020. She left us while resting and listening to her daughter and granddaughter sing Christmas carols and retelling of fond family memories. Born in her family home in Akron, Ohio on April 5, 1924, she witnessed incredible changes to her world over the past 96 years. Harrietbelle lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and wife to Leonard Zenner who predeceased her in 2007. She loved her family, watching the birds through the kitchen window and was a highly skilled pie maker and chocolate chip cookie baker. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well. Her legacy lives on thru her daughter, Bonnita Riley, and granddaughter, Christina Meade. She is survived by sisters-in-law Helen Hedrick and Patricia Telegdy, nieces Linda Hampton and Kathy Boyle and nephew, Arthur Thorn. She will be lovingly remembered by close family friends, Mark and Inta Huffman. A short graveside service will be held at Northlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Smile Train and St. Jude's are welcome. God will tenderly comfort you. II Corinthians 1:7




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Northlawn Cemetery
