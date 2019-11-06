|
Harriett D. Taylor, 58, gained her heavenly wings on October 25, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio and was a resident of the Akron, Ohio community before spending the last couple years in Columbus, Ohio. Home Going celebration will be held, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, 12 p.m., where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Greg Harrison, officiating. Condolences may be sent to 264 Bexhill Dr., Blacklick, OH 43004.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019