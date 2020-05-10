Harriette Morgan, 96, passed away on May 2, 2020. She lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls and was a member of North Hampton Baptist Church. Over the years she worked at Aircraft, Pfleuger's and Brown Derby. She was a pin-up girl through the American Legion during WWII. Harriette was preceded in death by husband, Deacon Ralph Morgan; brother, Kenneth Meyer; sisters, Lucille Meyer and Iris Hilliard; and three nieces. She is survived by four nieces, four nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. Because of Covid-19, a private graveside service was held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park on Friday.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.