CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Harrison Criss Sr., 69, passed away September 21, 2020. He was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School class of 1970. Harrison enjoyed working as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Kenmore Construction retiring after over 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. Harrison was very involved in his community being named Citizen of the Year in 2011. He loved spending time with friends and was truly dedicated to his family. Preceded in death by his father, Lewis; he is survived by his mother, Betty; loving wife of 45 years, Paulette; children, Harrison Criss Jr. and Angie Robinson; grandchildren, Harrison Charles Criss and Owen Robinson. The family would like to give special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic Hospital. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday September 25, 2020 and a funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, Oh 44221. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Falls Cancer Club, Inc. P.O. Box 3244 Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com