Resources More Obituaries for Harry McEachern Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Arthur McEachern

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harry Arthur McEachern



Harry Arthur McEachern passed away peacefully in his home April 14th, 2019. Born in Chatham, New Brunswick, January 14, 1924 to Josephine May and Charles Arthur McEachern, Harry grew up with a keen interest in the sciences and a love for travel.



Graduating from the University of New Brunswick in 1945 with a B.Sc. Honors - Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, his academic achievements included the Highland Society Scholarship and Jennie Sherrif Scholarship, the John Storrs Brookfield Scholarship for the most promising science student. Harry was also the recipient of the Leonard Foundation Scholarship, a charitable Trust and Financial Assistance program which awards assistance to candidates who exhibited leadership qualities that would help Canada grow.



Harry left his beloved Maritimes for Sarnia, Ontario to start his career in 1946 with the Canadian Synthetic Rubber Company Limited as a Laboratory Supervisor. He went on to the roles of Senior Engineer, Senior Process Control Engineer and Senior Development Engineer as the company transitioned to the Polymer Corporation. In 1953, Harry transitioned to a new position as a general representative with the Ethyl Corporation located in Los Angeles, CA. A year later, Harry returned to Sarnia and Polysar in the sales department. Here Harry would find the career that would take him around the world, and friendships that would last a lifetime.



In 1954 Harry met the love of his life Beverley "Puff" Warren on Valentine's Day and they were married on Halloween of the same year. Harry and Puff moved to Hudson, Ohio in 1964 where he opened up the Akron office as General Manager and would eventually became President of Polysar, Inc.



Harry and Puff would call Hudson home for the next 54 years, raising five children, several dogs, a guinea pig, a goat, and one rooster given to him as a Father's Day present. In the early 70's, he entered into a partnership and did what any good Canadian would do. He built an indoor ice skating rink for the community calling it the Western Reserve Ice Barn. His family spent many years in support of this dream.



While an avid stamp collector and photographer, golf was his real passion. Harry spent his later career years golfing many renowned courses. This love of golf continued well into retirement during which he organized group trips to Scotland. On one such trip, Harry was interviewed by Charles Kuralt's CBS News Sunday Morning Show on what it was like to play the Old Course at St. Andrews. His reply? "Awesome."



As the Western Reserve Ice Barn days came to a close Harry found yet one more passionate pursuit: genealogy. Harry not only uncovered long lost cousins, he also made another new set of friends up and down the eastern seaboard as he chronicled his family's migration from Scotland to Canada to the United States. While Harry had modest cooking skills, he had a knack for cooking chili sauce and making his famous fudge.



Harry leaves behind his five children: Alison McEachern Clegg and her husband Chris Clegg, Andrew McEachern, Duncan McEachern and his wife Catherine Reynolds McEachern, Mary McEachern and Kate McEachern and her partner Tom Gardner; five grandchildren, Alexandra Clegg and her husband Ben Grant, Elizabeth Clegg Egan and her husband Matt Egan, Emily Clegg, Sarah McEachern and John McEachern; and one great granddaughter, Catherine Clegg Grant. Predeceased by his loving wife Beverley "Puff" McEachern and his sister Margaret Alice Whyte.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church, Chamber Music, Hudson, Ohio. There will be a private family service with interment at the Hudson Markillie Cemetery, Hudson, Ohio. A Life Celebration will take place on a near future date. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.