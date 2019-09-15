|
Harry Dysert Harry Dysert passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at the age of 68 following a two month illness. He was a graduate of Berea HS and the University of Toledo. He was a salesman for industrial gear products and later became a stay at home dad and PTA President. Harry was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, state swim champion in high school and enjoyed vacations at the beach, fishing, brace beagling, skiing and making those around him laugh. He was a member of the Northern Ohio Beagle Club for 50 years. Harry will be deeply missed by Linda, his wife of 35 years; his daughter, Sarah; sons, Michael and Benjamin; stepson, Brad White (Amber); and grandchildren. "Tally Ho", until we meet again. "We love you and miss you more.: Services will be private for the family but friends may sign the guest book at www.silva-hostetler.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019