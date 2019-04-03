Harry Golden Nicholas



TOGETHER AGAIN



"NEVER APART IN OUR HEART"



Harry Golden Nicholas, age 92, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1927 to Israel and Grace Nicholas. He was one of their seven children.



He was a World War II Veteran. He loved reminiscing about growing up on the farm, vacations at the beach with family and friends, and spending time reading and worshipping with his Lord and Savior. Although he had no children of his own, he and his wife, Eleanor, had nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors that claimed them as their own. His motto, and practice, on earth was..."We are here to help each other". And, he did!



Funeral service will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor David Cross officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday. Interment will take place later at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Greensburg Church of God, P.O. Box 576, Green, OH 44232.