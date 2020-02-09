|
Harry H. Scheu, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Salvatore) Ferrise; son, Gary; grandchildren, Mary, Ross (Tracy) Ferrise and Joshua Scheu; great grandsons, William and James Ferrise. Preceded in death by wife, Delores "Chuckie" Scheu; his mother, Mary E. Scheu; and two sisters. The family will have a private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020