Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Rowe Price Funeral Home, Inc.
325 Main St.
Meyersdale, PA 15552
(814) 634-0618
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Rowe Price Funeral Home, Inc.
325 Main St.
Meyersdale, PA 15552
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenville Lutheran Church
2706 Greenville Rd.
Meyersdale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Glotfelty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. Glotfelty


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry J. Glotfelty Obituary
Harry J.

"Brownie" Glotfelty

Harry J. "Brownie" Glotfelty, 93, of Akron, died March 11, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Retirement Village, Akron.

He was born January 29, 1926 in Greenville Twp., Pa. the son of Albert A. and Anna (Baer) Glotfelty. He was a member of Greenville Lutheran Church, Meyersdale.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, the former, Pauleen Deal; and daughter, Mary Ann Vega; he is survived by his grandchildren: Lisa Vega, Jorge Vega Jr. and wife Angela, and Victoria Vega, all of Akron, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Price Funeral Service, 325 Main St., Meyersdale, PA 15552. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenville Lutheran Church, 2706 Greenville Rd., Meyersdale, PA 15552, with Rev. Edward DeVore officiating. Interment at Greenville Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Price Funeral Service, Inc., Meyersdale (www.WilliamRowePrice.com).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now