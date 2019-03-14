|
Harry J.
"Brownie" Glotfelty
Harry J. "Brownie" Glotfelty, 93, of Akron, died March 11, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Retirement Village, Akron.
He was born January 29, 1926 in Greenville Twp., Pa. the son of Albert A. and Anna (Baer) Glotfelty. He was a member of Greenville Lutheran Church, Meyersdale.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, the former, Pauleen Deal; and daughter, Mary Ann Vega; he is survived by his grandchildren: Lisa Vega, Jorge Vega Jr. and wife Angela, and Victoria Vega, all of Akron, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Price Funeral Service, 325 Main St., Meyersdale, PA 15552. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenville Lutheran Church, 2706 Greenville Rd., Meyersdale, PA 15552, with Rev. Edward DeVore officiating. Interment at Greenville Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Price Funeral Service, Inc., Meyersdale (www.WilliamRowePrice.com).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019