1/1
Harry J. Hillegas
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
10/4/1949-10/5/2020 Harry J. Hillegas, 71, of Akron, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on October 4, 1949 to the late James A. and Mildred E. Hillegas. Harry was a member of the LGBT community. He was an avid proponent of education. Harry attended Revere School, Kent State and Cleveland State, majoring in education. History was his love. Harry taught in Ravenna Schools and later The Phoenix School. While at Ravenna, Harry was president of the REA serving many. He was an OEA and NEOEA leader. He fought to keep education and educators strong. Harry was a world traveler. He was a strong supporter of the Democratic Party and he loved politics. Harry's reconnection to his faith family through Fairlawn West United Church of Christ was very important to him. He also reconnected with his Revere '67 classmates, becoming a champion for social events. He wrote newsletters to connect those near and far. Left to cherish his memory are his many friends and family. A graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Richfield and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved