10/4/1949-10/5/2020 Harry J. Hillegas, 71, of Akron, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on October 4, 1949 to the late James A. and Mildred E. Hillegas. Harry was a member of the LGBT community. He was an avid proponent of education. Harry attended Revere School, Kent State and Cleveland State, majoring in education. History was his love. Harry taught in Ravenna Schools and later The Phoenix School. While at Ravenna, Harry was president of the REA serving many. He was an OEA and NEOEA leader. He fought to keep education and educators strong. Harry was a world traveler. He was a strong supporter of the Democratic Party and he loved politics. Harry's reconnection to his faith family through Fairlawn West United Church of Christ was very important to him. He also reconnected with his Revere '67 classmates, becoming a champion for social events. He wrote newsletters to connect those near and far. Left to cherish his memory are his many friends and family. A graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Richfield and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)