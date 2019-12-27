|
|
Harry J. Parker, 95, of Akron, passed away December 23, 2019. He was born in Erie, PA to Harry and Catherine Parker on December 22, 1924. He worked for General Electric as a Manufacturing Engineer. Harry also served our country in the Navy. Harry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth C. Hoffman. Harry is survived by his wife, Ada. Private burial will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 27, 2019