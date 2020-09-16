Harry L. Farr passed away on September 13, 2020. Our father was born on April 25, 1931 in Anderson, Indiana to the late Harry E. Farr and Opal H. Farr. He attended Barberton High School and served in the Navy Reserves in the early 1950's. He attended Akron University studying electronics and was employed at Goodyear Areospace, retiring in 1988 after 37 years of service. He won several trophies playing in the Goodyear Aerospace Pool League. He loved all sports including golf, baseball, football, tennis, basketball and NASCAR racing. He was preceded in death by his parents; his firstborn son in 1952, Timothy Lee; his sister, Jeanne in 1994; his second wife, Grace in 2007 and his first wife, our mother, in 1998. He is survived by his loving and caring son, Craig (Nancy) of Hickory N.C.; his loving daughter, Susan (Jim) Anderson of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous friends and relatives in Indiana, also, his distant son. Our Dad loved the good life and times with his family and friends, his Portage Lake friends, Jack and Sue Johnston amongst others. Dad is no longer suffering. He went suddenly and unexpectedly. His sense of humor and fun times will be missed by all who knew him. A special note of thanks goes to the First Light Caregivers, who cared for our Dad at home for over two months, especially Diane. Also to Summa and Hospice Care. Cremation will take place at Hummel Funeral Home. Due to the virus, a celebration of life will be held next year. Rest in peace Dad. We love you and I will always miss you.