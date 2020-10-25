1/1
Harry Lackey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry M. Lackey, 84, of Mooresville, North Carolina, formerly of Copley, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. Harry was born on January 31, 1936 to the late Ira and Ollie Lackey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Janet, his wife of 63 years, and son, Greg. Harry graduated from Copley High School in 1954 where he was a member of the state final 4 basketball team. He served in the US Army and then spent the majority of his career with Sun Oil Company, retiring in 1991. Harry was an avid golfer who also enjoyed watching Ohio State Football and Cleveland Indians Baseball. Harry was the last surviving of 10 children. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lynda (Brian) Schafer; son, Mike (Carrie) Lackey; and grandson, Lane Schafer. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held by his immediate family. Interment will take place at Copley Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kepnerfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved