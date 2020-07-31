Harry Noden, 77, died July 26th, 2020, with his family by his side, overlooking the pond he had spent countless hours fishing and across from his office where he authored a bestselling book. He was born November 10th, 1942 in Turtle Creek, PA. Harry was a long time English middle school teacher in the Hudson School District, pioneering one of the country's first online middle school magazines, honored with the Distinguished Teacher Award in Hudson, voted by the Ohio Council of Teachers as Ohio's 1996 Outstanding Middle School English Teacher of the year, and awarded the Paul and Kate Farmer Award for the best English Journal article in 1997. In addition, Harry taught part time at Akron University and Kent State University, helping students master technical writing and training the next generation of English teachers. Harry was the author of three books, Whole Language, The Immortal Game, and Image Grammar, the latter which is in its fifteenth printing. The book not only won critical acclaim but resulted in Harry being invited to conduct workshops at 40 different universities across the country to share his approach to teaching grammar. As accomplished as he was professionally, his impact as friend, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mentor to those who knew him was equally immense. He deeply loved those around him, always willing to give his time to others. He loved his wife, Jan to whom he was married for 55 years. They laughed together often, always enjoyed going out with friends, rarely argued, and were truly best friends for every one of those years. Harry also found the time to play semi-professional chess, attend magic conventions, and play his guitar. Harry's legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren. His love of music lives on through his son Eric who is a professional blues and folk musician in Chicago. His love of writing and his commitment to social justice lives on through his son Kirk who is a community organizer, author, and entrepreneur. His love of fishing lives on through his grandson Roberto who is studying to become a fly-fishing guide. His sense of humor, both wonderful and a little wacky, lives on in his grandson Emiliano. Harry Noden's life was a life well lived, celebrated every day in the gifts that he has given each one of us. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Harry and is survived by his wife, Jan; sister, Eileen and her husband Paul and two children Riley and Dylan; son, Eric and his wife Dayna, and his son Kirk and his wife Rosi and his grandsons, Roberto and Emiliano. If you would like to honor Harry's memory or impact, you can contribute to the Harry Noden Memorial Music Fund at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Kent where he was a member. (Send a check made out to Unitarian Universalist Church of Kent (228 Gougler Avenue, Kent, OH 44240) with Harry Noden Music Fund in the memo line or donate online at: https://kentuu.org/giving/donate/
) Harry's celebration of life will be a virtual service on Sunday August 16, at 3 p.m. For more information contact memorial@ericnoden.com. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
