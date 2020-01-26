Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Harry Oberlin Peck Jr.


1941 - 2020
My sweetheart, Harry O. Peck, 78, of Tallmadge passed away January 17, 2020. Harry was born on October 22, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to Harry O. and Evelyn Barr Peck. He was a graduate of Ellet High School, retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from various companies, Norton Co., Babcock & Wilcox, and Midwest Rubber. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed working in his garage/shop and was especially proud in completing the restoration of his 1938 Ford pickup. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marianne "Peach" Wise; brothers-in-law: David (Mary), Roger (Cheryl), Artie (Helen) Wise; sisters-in-law, Sandy "Jeannie" Myers, Joyce Gurin and Beth Gibbs (Tom); cousin, Ruby Williams; and many nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ann Graham, Jean Spicer, Bernie Kalman and Shirley Mollahan; brothers-in-law: Dick Wise, Jack Wise, Gary Myers and Jim Gurin. Marianne would like to extend her deepest gratitude to the Tallmadge Fire and EMS Department for their compassionate care of Harry. I miss you so much and think of you every day. Thanks for all our loving years together. See you soon. Cremation has taken place, per Harry's wishes. Military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Thursday, January 30, at 11 a.m. Those who plan to attend, please arrive at the cemetery at 10:40 a.m. To leave a message for Harry's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
