Harry R. Cross, Sr., 73, of Tallmadge, OH, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born to parents, Albert and Leona on June 19, 1947 in Akron. Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Gloria "Glo" Paulin, John Cross and Albert Cross; his best friend, Rita Cross; and nephew, Johnny Cross. Surviving family includes: Harry's children, Harry R. Cross Jr., Linda R. Porter (Robert), Randall Cross (Dana), Jon R. Cross, Victoria Lynn Cross, and Harry Victor Cross; grandchildren; Jeremy Porter (Megan), Katlyn Prater (Aaron), Toni Cross; great grandchildren; Lillian M. Prater, Maxwell J. Prater, Draven Beecher, and Izzabella Beecher; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law; JoAnn Cross and Ella Cross. Harry was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, having served on the USS Okinawa. He went on to become an EMT working for P&S Ambulance and then served Summit County Ohio as a Deputy Sheriff. During his time as a Deputy Sheriff, he enjoyed his duty on the Mounted Patrol with his beloved horse, Bell. Upon retirement, Harry would enjoy his time playing golf and spending time with his friends and family. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held the following morning at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Face coverings will be required and social distancing appreciated by the family. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron.