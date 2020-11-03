1/1
Harry R. Cross Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry R. Cross, Sr., 73, of Tallmadge, OH, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born to parents, Albert and Leona on June 19, 1947 in Akron. Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Gloria "Glo" Paulin, John Cross and Albert Cross; his best friend, Rita Cross; and nephew, Johnny Cross. Surviving family includes: Harry's children, Harry R. Cross Jr., Linda R. Porter (Robert), Randall Cross (Dana), Jon R. Cross, Victoria Lynn Cross, and Harry Victor Cross; grandchildren; Jeremy Porter (Megan), Katlyn Prater (Aaron), Toni Cross; great grandchildren; Lillian M. Prater, Maxwell J. Prater, Draven Beecher, and Izzabella Beecher; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law; JoAnn Cross and Ella Cross. Harry was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, having served on the USS Okinawa. He went on to become an EMT working for P&S Ambulance and then served Summit County Ohio as a Deputy Sheriff. During his time as a Deputy Sheriff, he enjoyed his duty on the Mounted Patrol with his beloved horse, Bell. Upon retirement, Harry would enjoy his time playing golf and spending time with his friends and family. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held the following morning at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Face coverings will be required and social distancing appreciated by the family. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved