Harry R. Perella



Harry Perella passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born on the Fourth of July 1940. Harry spent the majority of his life in North Akron, and was in the second graduating class of Hoban High in 1958. He served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from UPS after nearly 30 years of service. Harry was married to Joy Wittek, and the two had five children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Clara (Barone) and Harry Perella; younger brother, Michael; and maternal grandparents, Louis and Althea Barone.



Those left with memories are his children, Alan (Charlotte), Michael (Tammy), Mark (Christine), Anthony (Jennifer) Perella, and Althea (Adam) Menough; grandchildren, Nichole (Joe) Kurtz, Michele (Andrew) Bennett, Brendan and Maxwell Quine, Anthony C. Perella, and Jonah, Forrest and Tylar Menough; great-grandchildren, Owen and Danny Kurtz, and Dorian Menough; and his former wife, Joy.



Cremation has taken place and a ceremony of his life will be announced at a later date.



To leave a special message for the family, visit www.newcomerakron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary