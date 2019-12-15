Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Harry Robert (Bob) Butcher


1934 - 2019
With his family by his side, Harry peacefully joined his Lord and Savior in his eternal home on December 12th in his 85th year. He was born on August 8th, 1934 in Weston, WV. In his early years, he was a Standardbred Horse Trainer and worked many years in construction. Later in life, he and his wife, Fran, cared for a foster daughter, Leslie, and many elderly folks in their home. His life was lived devoted to others and loved by all who knew him. This loving, passionate, generous man has left a permanent mark etched in our hearts and will be greatly missed by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Frances; his children Mark (Lynn) Moore, Glenn Moore, Judi (Brad) Moore and Barbara (Steven) Lance; grandchildren Jamie, Tori, Jen, Brandon, Laura, Megan, Devin, Kate, Ethan, Hannah and Elizabeth; many great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Smith; brother-in-law, Bob Gould; and many nieces and nephews. Family was the priority of Harry's life and he was proud of our large family. He is surely enjoying the heavenly reunion with his parents, Herman and Bessie Butcher; siblings, Thelma, Velma, Herman Jr, Alice, Mathew, Rose, Ina and Mary; daughter-in-law, Tish; and great-grandson, Macaleb. All are welcome to celebrate his life with us at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10-12 followed by a 12 noon funeral service. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
