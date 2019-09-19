Home

Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Bedford
521 Broadway (Ohio Route 14)
Bedford, OH 44146
(440) 232-1441
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Crown Hill Memorial Park
8592 Darrow Rd
Twinsburg, OH
Resources
HARRY ROBERT FOREPAUGH Obituary
Harry "Bob" Robert Forepaugh Harry Robert "Bob" Forepaugh, age 89, of Reminderville, OH passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Bob was the beloved husband of Elizabeth M. "Betty" (nee Kuntz); loving father of Larry (Terry) Forepaugh, Harry J. (Jeanie) Forepaugh and Steven M. (Christine) Forepaugh; dear grandfather and great grandfather; dear brother of the late Allen (Rita, surviving) and Glen (Betty, surviving) Forepaugh; loving uncle of Kimberly, Katherine and Karen. Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Graveside services will be held 11:00AM FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 8592 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH. (Everyone please meet at the cemetery entrance.) Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Bedford, OH. www.johnsonromito.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
