Harry Robert (Bob) Houglan, Sr.



Bob (Hougie) Houglan received his wings early Friday morning, Feb 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 11, 1940 in Akron, Ohio to Harry J. and Grace Harris Houglan, Bob lived in the Akron area his entire life. He was a 1958 graduate of Hower Vocational High School, then went on to graduate from a four year apprenticeship training through a local sheet metal school.



Bob joined the Akron Police Department in August of 1963, where he spent time walking the beat in downtown Akron. He was also a member of the Akron Police Department SWAT team prior to his retirement.



Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Akron Lodge # 7. He was also a member of the Akron Area Police Retirees and Widows Association, where he had served in different capacities. Upon his retirement from the Akron Police Department in September 1994, Bob loved spending time sitting around a campfire along the banks of the Mohican River, where he had been camping since 1990. His dream was to travel the U.S. with his wife by his side, camping along the way.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents and in his words "two terrific sets of in-laws". He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kay (Martin); children, Harry Robert (Rob) Houglan Jr., Elizabeth R. Houglan-Adkins, Terri Lynne Houglan, all of Akron, Ohio and Eric Fitzgerald of New Castle, Pa.; grandsons, Isao J. Adkins, Brandon Scott Diehl, Logan Kristofer Wheeler and Declan Michael Fitzgerald; granddaughters, Madison Rae Fitzgerald and Kyra Paige Hemskey; great-grandson, Aiden Levi Robert Diehl; brother, Timothy (Barb) Houglan of Mulberry, Fla.; nephews, Ed Houglan and Heath Houglan; daughter-in-law, Bylon (Joe) Hemskey, several other nieces and nephews, and an "adopted family" of wonderful camping friends fondly referred to as "Vagaseville and Uncle Forrest".



Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron, OH 44305 on Tuesday, February 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. Services will be held at Newcomer on Wednesday, Feb 20 at 11 a.m., with one hour visitation prior to the service. Cremation will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Super Kids Classic Inc., P.O. Box 7372, Akron, OH 44306 or Akron FOP #7, 217 S. High St., Akron, OH 44308. Hougie will be missed, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched.



