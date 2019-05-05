Harry T Howe



Harry T Howe, 80, passed away in Mt. Home, Idaho March 22, 2019. Born to Charles and Dorothy Howe, he graduated from Hower Vocational High School, spent eight years in the Air Force 1957, 1965. Worked for AAmco Transmisson. While in the Air Force he was stationed at Mt. Home Air Force Base Idaho and decided that was where he wanted to live.



Preceded in death by his wife, Jill, he has a son, Thomas and daughter, Debra and Steve (Ichiyama) and their son, Ryan of Mt. Home Idaho. He also leaves brothers, Dave in Georgia, Jim and Carol, Ralph and Jackie, Rick and Ruth, Bob and Becky; sister, Dorothy and Ken (Christner) Edward, Donald, Mike and Pat, Victor and Pauline all from the Akron area; also many nieces and nephews. He loved to hunt and work on cars, but his passion was riding his Honda Goldwing Motorcycle. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary