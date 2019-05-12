Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Tersigni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Tersigni

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Tersigni TOGETHER AGAIN

AKRON -- Harry Tersigni, 95, passed away May 10, 2019 three days before his 96th birthday.

He is survived by his son, Tom (Michelle) Tersigni; five grandchildren, Tommy (Tara) Tersigni, Vince (Allison) Tersigni, Angalena Tersigni (Frankie Simko), Michael (Melissa) Carter and Lisa (Brandon) Ryan; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Elliana, Rocco, Gavin, Jaxon and Tyler; sister-in-law, Marie Chiarappa and family.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Rose M.; daughter, Cheryl.

Immediate family may call at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Trinity Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron OH, 44310. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity.

To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now