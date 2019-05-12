|
|
Harry Tersigni TOGETHER AGAIN
AKRON -- Harry Tersigni, 95, passed away May 10, 2019 three days before his 96th birthday.
He is survived by his son, Tom (Michelle) Tersigni; five grandchildren, Tommy (Tara) Tersigni, Vince (Allison) Tersigni, Angalena Tersigni (Frankie Simko), Michael (Melissa) Carter and Lisa (Brandon) Ryan; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Elliana, Rocco, Gavin, Jaxon and Tyler; sister-in-law, Marie Chiarappa and family.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Rose M.; daughter, Cheryl.
Immediate family may call at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Trinity Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron OH, 44310. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019