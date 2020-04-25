|
|
Harvey J. Cameron, 84, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born to sharecropper parents in rural Georgia on May 3, 1935. Harvey migrated to Ohio at a young age and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 and served during the Korean War. Upon discharge from the military in 1955, he went into Public Service working for the City of Barberton as the Director of the Recycling Center for many years. Harvey was also an officer with the Barberton Police Department, retiring after 30 years of service. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church serving as a Deacon and Deacon Chairman for many years. Preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Ola Mae Cameron; brothers, Woodrow, Curtis, Charlie and Earlie Cameron; sister, Bennie Mae Cameron and grandson, Anthony Oglesby; Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Priscilla Cameron; daughters, Lynette Talbert, Jennifer Cameron and Jihan Milhoan; grandchildren, James (Julia) Talbert and Cedric (Sherita) Talbert, Alayla and Savannah Oglesby; great-grandchildren, JonNae and Johnny Chapman, Jada and Autumn Talbert; siblings all from Atlanta, Ga., Alice Dean, Robbie Lois McCrary and Annie J. (Ben) Palmer and Jimmy C. (Marion L.) Cameron; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Due to the current circumstances Harvey's family and friends can pay their respects from their cars at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 on Monday, April 27th from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2020