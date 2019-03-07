Harvey L. Adams



Harvey L. Adams, age 90, of Fairlawn, passed away February 28, 2019.



He was husband of the late Ann K. Adams; loving father of David (Shelia) Adams, Anita Adams, Suzanne (Phil) Richards and Stefanie (Mark) Galbreath; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of six; uncle and cousin to many; and preceded in death by sister, Betty (James) McKinney.



Harvey spent his career working in the rubber industry travelling the world. He will be fondly remembered for his passion for different cultures and languages, his interest in the stock market and his love of bacon.



Don't grieve for me, for I have followed the path that was best for me and my family. But - I turned my back and left it when I heard my body's call. I could not stay another day to laugh, to love, or work or play. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. My life has been full, I savored much, a good wife and family, good friends, good times, a loved ones touch. Remember me as I was alive - keen to things all before nature made its final call. Be not burdened with tales of sorrow for I wish you all the sunshine of tomorrow.



Private services will be held. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary