Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
330-925-2911
Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
Harvey S. Gammell

Harvey S. Gammell Obituary
WADSWORTH -- Harvey S. Gammell, age 92, of Wadsworth, died Saturday, November 16, 2019. He worked as a Millwright for Rockwell in Barberton. Surviving are his wife, Gail; son, Charles Gammell; daughters, Janet (Paul Ulichney) Gammell and Jeanne (Steven) Grant; and three grandchildren. Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling on Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, Rittman with a memorial service at 1 pm. Complete obituary at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
