WADSWORTH -- Harvey S. Gammell, age 92, of Wadsworth, died Saturday, November 16, 2019. He worked as a Millwright for Rockwell in Barberton. Surviving are his wife, Gail; son, Charles Gammell; daughters, Janet (Paul Ulichney) Gammell and Jeanne (Steven) Grant; and three grandchildren. Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling on Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, Rittman with a memorial service at 1 pm. Complete obituary at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019