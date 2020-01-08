Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
HATTIE MARIE MYERS


1987 - 2019
Hattie Marie Myers Hattie Marie Myers was born Oct. 23, 1987 in Alliance, OH. On Monday, December 23, 2019, her Lord called her home to eternal rest. She was a graduate of Weaver Schools and was more than a joy to be around. Hattie was preceded in death by her loving mother, Ms. Marion Myers, brothers, JoJo and Ian Myers; grandmother, Hattie Mae Myers and cousin, Shawn Barnes. She is survived by her adopted mom and aunt of 32 years, Rosemary Barnes; her caregivers and siblings, Deohna, Harvey and Brandy Barnes; her sister, , Tomekia Myers of Columbus, OH; her aunts, Beverly Barnes of Alliance, OH and Mrs. Pearl Myers of Akron; uncle, William Barnes of Cleveland and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, January 10, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where The Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 343 Magnolia Dr., Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
